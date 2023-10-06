The latest edition of the Legal 500 has just been published and LinkedIn is awash with lawyers posting about how very humble they are to have been recognised in the directory. The truth is that lawyers are rarely humble, and high-profile lawyers least of all. So let's ditch the pretence, we are absolutely delighted to have been recognised in the top tier for advertising and marketing law in the Legal 500. Humility doesn't come into it.
It is particularly pleasing that our esteemed colleague Geraint Lloyd-Taylor has been elevated from Rising Star to Leading Individual, joining Lewis Silkin's Joint Managing Partner, Jo Farmer. Although I have to point out, with all due humility, that they have some way to go before they join me in the Hall of Fame!
To be fair, the whole team is recognised in the commentary, which says "Rated by clients as 'true leaders in the field', the team of 'smart experts' at Lewis Silkin advises on the full gamut of matters, including adtech vendor agreements, compliance with social media policies, and obtaining pre-clearance for television advertising." And that is what sets us apart from our competitors: its not all about just three partners; we have significant bench strength with a large team of partners and associates from across several disciplines coming together to make the team what it is.
In all seriousness, we have been delighted and yes, even a little bit humbled, by the lovely testimonials from our clients who were kind enough to speak to the researchers from the Legal 500. Our thanks go to all of you, and at the risk of appearing immodest (heaven forefend), here they are those testimonials:
- 'We primarily use Lewis Silkin for their expertise in dealing with the Advertising Standards Authority and advertising matters. They have very good industry knowledge; provide valuable insights; and have a good work ethos. The team are a friendly bunch.'
- 'I have worked with Brinsley Dresden for around 10 years and he is my go to person. He is very knowledgeable and we value his opinion.'
- 'They are the best! Smart experts who are responsive, true leaders in the field. The team is head and shoulders above everyone else. They are super practical, and are first call whenever I have an issue.'
- 'Geraint Lloyd-Taylor is amazing. One of the smartest and most pleasurable lawyers to work with. Provides excellent practical advice to clients. Impressed with his command of advertising and IP law, and he's also an artist himself! His blog posts are informative and entertaining.'
- 'Jo Farmer is a superstar, and Brinsley too! Jo Farmer is superb, responsive, and smart. Terrific negotiator. Knows when to dig in, knows when to yield.'
- 'Lewis Silkin is the leading UK firm for tech, media, advertising, and marketing. They are an amazing firm. They are knowledgeable, smart, efficient and creative. It is always a pleasure to partner with them on a project.'
- 'Brinsley is a thought leader in advertising law. A terrific mentor, terrific lawyer, and terrific person.'
- 'The team I worked with was very lean, but composed of very talented lawyers who could deliver comprehensive and commercially sensitive advice in the drafting and negotiation of some complex media agreements.'
Genuinely, thank you for all your kind words. It means a lot.
