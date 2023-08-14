Apple has just launched its latest product into the world of augmented reality.

Amongst its benefits is the ability of brands and advertisers.

While product placement has long been part of cinema and broadcast, recent films like Barbie seem to demonstrate how the lines between cinema and advertorials are blended into one format for viewers to enjoy - and for barriers between shopping and entertainment to be blurred.

There is great potential for Apple's new vision headset and it will be interesting to see how it is developed and whether the growth of augmented reality is driven by the entertainment and escapism it provides or by the advertisement that surrounds and promotes it.

Apple's new headset Vision Pro could be seen as a third wave of the extended reality (XR) market, where computer generation smoothly blends the real world with the digital one www.forbes.com/...

