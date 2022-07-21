Growing up in a digital world means being online is becoming essential - whether for education or to play the latest online game. But what is happening with protecting children's data and keeping them safe online? Not a week goes by without a headline, regulator's comment, government proposal or court action on this topical issue. What are the compliance challenges organisations need to overcome? What impact do such challenges have on user experience and ultimately user engagement?

These are issues the games industry, often at the forefront of technological and societal change, knows well. How do they strike a balance between protecting users and offering the best user experience? How do they comply with, and demonstrate their compliance with, their obligations under intense regulatory scrutiny? We are delighted to be joined by Dominic Murphy, our guest speaker from Ukie, the UK's trade association for the games industry, to learn the lessons from this sector and how they can be applied in other sectors.

We hope you can join us to hear from our guest speaker and legal experts from Lewis Silkin and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz as they discuss these challenges from a UK and US perspective.

