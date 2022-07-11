As Simon & Garfunkel's lyrics tell us, "June, she'll change her tune - In restless walks she'll prowl the night." This June, the Ads & Brands Law Digest has changed her tune, and is making an appearance on our Blog in July. Must have been a long prowl. Still, she's well worth the wait.

In this edition, we report on the new targeting rules for cosmetics interventions advertising which came into force on 25 May; the Advertising Standards Authority's recent update about its work on environmental claims; Committee of Advertising Practice guidance on free trials; a joint ASA and CAP statement about their approach to advertising for food and drinks that are High in Fat, Sugar and Salt (HFSS); CAP guidance on price comparison advertising; a CAP statement about the use of live facial recognition technology in advertising; a CMA investigation into the digital advertising market; the ASA's intermediary and platform pilot, and a case about trade marks and website liability.

So this June, you won't need to prowl the night in restless walks, because your bedtime reading is all sorted.

And this is a love once new that will never grow old.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.