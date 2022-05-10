What is the point of the Queen's Speech?

It's a fair question. For those unfamiliar with the UK's quirky political traditions, such as the Queen's Speech, here's a little insight:

Following Parliament proroguing in late April (i.e. shutting down), the State Opening of Parliament will take place on the morning of Tuesday 10 May.

The Queen will deliver a speech (known as the Queen's Speech), in which she will set out the Government's legislative programme for 2022-2023. The Queen normally delivers the speech in person in Parliament, but there's a chance this time that the Prince of Wales might stand in for Her Majesty for the first time.

Over the following days the content of the Queen's Speech will be debated in Parliament.

The five dates on which various aspects of the Queen's Speech will be debated in the House of Lords are already known, including in culture and media. Other issues like justice, home affairs and the constitution will also be debated that day but responding for the Government on culture and media matters will be Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, the Minister for Arts at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

In the House of Commons, the debate on the Queen's Speech usually lasts for six sitting days, but the Speaker will not announce what the themes will be on each until the start of the first one.

How do I find out more?

You can watch the speech being delivered "live" HERE to see which Bills, both full and in draft form, may be announced alongside any important (but non-legislative) policy developments mentioned.

Any potential opportunities or challenges can then be further investigated via the background briefing notes about the Queen's Speech that the Government publishes 'hot on the heels' of its delivery.

Meanwhile, given the debate in the House of Lords will last for many hours, if you want to see the full details, you can review the official record of the same once available in Hansard HERE the following morning.

Over what period will this happen?

The main activity will take place on Tuesday 10 May and Wednesday 11 May. With the Hansard record will being made available on Thursday 12 May.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.