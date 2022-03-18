ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Alcohol is one of most important sectors in the advertising industry and has been for decades. Alcohol brands and their agencies space have also produced some of the most iconic British advertising of all times. None more so than Guinness.

However, with constant changes in regulations and the differing trends that affect the public, such as linking alcohol to physical strength and drinking at work, alcohol brands need to be flexible to ensure they are ahead of the market trends while staying compliant with the Advertising Standards Authority. Alcohol ads also often attract attention from various campaigning organisations, such as Youth Alcohol Concern, who challenge any perceived weakness in compliance, leading to frequent ASA investigations. At the same time, there have also been recent changes to liberalise the rules for advertising low alcohol brands, as well as new concerns about the use of influencers and targeting.

We will look further into the current challenges faced by this sector and the hot button issues for the ASA.

What will be covered?

We will consider the legal and regulatory challenges to alcohol marketing, including:

What are the key principles and rules?

What are the lessons from recent ASA decisions?

What are the latest changes in regulation?

What have we spotted on the horizon?

Who should attend?

The session is for anyone involved in the advertising, marketing or promotion of alcoholic beverages, from agencies to inhouse counsel, regulatory affairs experts and marketing professionals.

How much does it cost?

£250 + VAT per person

£225 + VAT per person for multiple bookings for this event

When will it take place?

It will take place online on 31st March 2022 at 4pm UK time (lasting 60 minutes)

Great, how do I sign up?

Find out here

Originally Published by Lewis Silkin - AdLaw

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.