Automotive advertising is a red hot topic in the UK. This already competitive sector is having to meet new challenges, from exciting new technologies, to increased competition, supply issues, the need to showcase environmental credentials, and new ways of buying and selling cars. All the while, the ASA is keeping a close eye on this sector with a view to better protecting consumers.

In this, our first sector-specific LS Presents training session, we will look into the current challenges faced by the automotive sector, focusing on the hot-button issues for the ASA.

Why attend?

In order to have a successful automotive marketing campaign, it is vital that you understand the different challenges. Using a range of examples and case studies throughout the session, we will discuss:

Motoring-specific rules in the CAP & BCAP codes

The latest ASA decisions

Pricing and offers

The latest fuel economy and emission rules

Environmental claims

Who should attend?

This session is for anyone involved in the advertising, marketing or promotion campaigns within automotive industry, from agencies to car brands to automotive platforms, including inhouse counsel, regulatory and business affairs experts and marketing professionals.

How much does it cost?

£250 + VAT per person

£225 + VAT per person for multiple bookings for this event

When will it take place?

It will take place online on 24th March 2022 at 4pm UK time (lasting 60 minutes)

Sounds good, how do I sign up?

Find out here

