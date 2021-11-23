UK:
Join Me For A Fireside Chat With Guy Parker, Chief Executive Of The Advertising Standards Authority
23 November 2021
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
After the roaring success of our last event, Guy Parker, CEO of
the Advertising Standards Authority is back to relight our
fires.
We've agreed a few areas that we might potentially discuss
during the course of our conversation, such as:
- The ASA's use of technology
- Developments in HFSS ad restrictions
- New rules for environmental claims and messages
However, Guy is very happy to discuss issues or comments
suggested by you, our audience, so please email me if there is
anything you would like me to raise with Guy.
To register for your place at our virtual fire-side at 4pm,
London time, Tuesday 30th November, please click on the link
below.
We hope you can join our fireside chat!
Brinsley
