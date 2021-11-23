ARTICLE

UK: Join Me For A Fireside Chat With Guy Parker, Chief Executive Of The Advertising Standards Authority

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

After the roaring success of our last event, Guy Parker, CEO of the Advertising Standards Authority is back to relight our fires.

We've agreed a few areas that we might potentially discuss during the course of our conversation, such as:

The ASA's use of technology

Developments in HFSS ad restrictions

New rules for environmental claims and messages

However, Guy is very happy to discuss issues or comments suggested by you, our audience, so please email me if there is anything you would like me to raise with Guy.

To register for your place at our virtual fire-side at 4pm, London time, Tuesday 30th November, please click on the link below.

We hope you can join our fireside chat!

Brinsley

Originally published by Lewis Silkin - AdLaw

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.