Episode 2

In this second episode, we are joined by Cherie Yang from Visualist, a company using colour-based machine learning to create new pathways for designers seeking inspiration in visual databases, and Peihua Lai, a PhD student at the University of Leeds who is developing her thesis on data driven colour forecasting. In this lively discussion, you can hear how data is playing an increasingly important role in creativity; as well as learn more about the role of data driven design in promoting sustainability and efficiency within the fashion and textiles industry.

Listen

Watch

