Members of ICAS, which includes the UK's Advertising Standards Authority, have adopted a Charter to strengthen advertising self-regulation globally by committing to enhance cooperation, coherence and consistency for the benefit of global consumers and businesses.

The ASA says that self-regulatory organisations in ICAS' membership already uphold high standards in advertising in their market. Their work plays a crucial role in protecting consumers from irresponsible advertising and ensuring a level playing field for businesses.

The Charter is a direct commitment to better and closer working to help forge a stronger international, self-regulatory network. It responds to a world that is increasingly digital and interconnected, where companies trade globally, and consumers have access to information, goods and services worldwide. In this spirit, ICAS members have committed to increase co-operation, coherence and consistency wherever possible and have set up a number of commitments that cover all aspects of an effective and trusted self-regulatory system. To read the ASA's press release in full, click here.

