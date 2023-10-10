Rebecca Kinsey recounts this year's Accountex Summit in Manchester, which was a fantastic opportunity to network with current software providers and establish connections with new ones. A highlight from this year's summit was the discussion around AI and its uses in accounting.
On Tuesday 19 September, a few members of the Accounts and Business Advisory team attended this year's Accountex Summit Manchester. We have been going to Accountex for the last few years now and we still love going! It's a great way to catch up with the representatives of software providers we currently use and also meet representatives of some of the new software providers, giving us the perfect opportunity to make new connections.
One of the highlights from Accountex 2023, was listening to our very own Accounts and Business Advisory partner, Chris Oxley. Chris was part of the panel that was discussing artificial intelligence alongside Tony Stevenson and Craig Clarke from FreeAgent. The discussion was based on how artificial intelligence is being used in accounting and how technology can not only aid our processes internally, but also help us make recommendations to clients to help their businesses grow.
This year we have had quite a few new starters join our team and therefore it was their first time attending Accountex. Aside from the freebies and having to take part in a TikTok video, they really enjoyed seeing how the different software providers were trying to automate manual processes. They were also happy to see how professionals from a wide range of sectors came together for the event.
We are all looking forward to attending Accountex North next year!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.