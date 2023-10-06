Welcome to the Milk Cost of Production Report 2022-23. We have been busy collating, analysing and evaluating our rural client data to provide you with a comprehensive and insightful breakdown on the state of the dairy industry.
The purpose of this survey is to help you benchmark your own farming enterprise and, by planning ahead, make the most out of the opportunities available.
View and Download your copy below...
Milk Cost of Production Report 2022-23 - Old Mill (om.uk)
The survey is a comparison of farms with March year ends who derive their income mainly, or solely, from milk sales. As well as a review of the previous financial year, we also use the data to look ahead at projections for the current trading year. Milk prices of 50 pence per litre may seem a distant memory, but as much as the numbers change, the trends taken from benchmarking your business can allow your business to weather the more difficult periods as well as take advantage in the good times.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.