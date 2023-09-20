With financial year ends just passed its useful to
remember what deadlines academies need to meet.
Land and buildings collection tool (LBCT)
There is a requirement to tell DfE about the land the academy uses.
Deadline – 07.11.23
Budget forecast return (BFR)
3 year forecasts for ESFA.
Deadline – 31.08.23
Accounts return (AR)
ESFA uses to consolidate academies accounts. Must be signed off by independent auditor.
Deadline – 30.01.24
Financial statements and related submissions
The financial statements must be submitted to ESFA and Companies House.
Deadlines of 31.12.23 for:
- Audited accounts
- Audit findings report
- Accounts submission cover
- Annual internal scrutiny report
Deadline of 31.01.24 for publishing accounts on the
trust's website
Deadline of 31.05.24 for filing accounts with Companies House
