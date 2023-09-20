ARTICLE

UK: Reporting Deadlines For Academies To Be Aware Of

With financial year ends just passed its useful to remember what deadlines academies need to meet.





Land and buildings collection tool (LBCT)

There is a requirement to tell DfE about the land the academy uses.

Deadline – 07.11.23

Budget forecast return (BFR)

3 year forecasts for ESFA.

Deadline – 31.08.23

Accounts return (AR)

ESFA uses to consolidate academies accounts. Must be signed off by independent auditor.

Deadline – 30.01.24

Financial statements and related submissions

The financial statements must be submitted to ESFA and Companies House.

Deadlines of 31.12.23 for:

Audited accounts

Audit findings report

Accounts submission cover

Annual internal scrutiny report

Deadline of 31.01.24 for publishing accounts on the trust's website

Deadline of 31.05.24 for filing accounts with Companies House

