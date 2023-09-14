ARTICLE

We are delighted to announce the latest addition to the hukukteknolojisi.com (hukukteknolojisi is the Turkish equivalent of legal tech) podcast series. This chapter was sponsored by Günay Erdoğan Attorneys-at-Law.

In this episode, Çiğdem G. Okkaoğlu, a legal tech enthusiast and a partner of Günay Erdoğan Attorneys-at-Law interviewed one of the prominent figures in legal tech world, Dorna Moini, the founder and CEO of Gavel (formerly known as Documate). The legal tech conversation delved into several pivotal aspects of legal technology and document automation.

Here's a brief overview of the key topics covered in this episode:

Exploring the Concept and Significance of Productization in Legal Services

Insight into Legal Technology Startups Leveraging Gavel's Infrastructure to Deliver Their Services

The Transformation from Documate to Gavel: Unveiling the Reasons Behind the Rebranding

Identifying the Types of Products and Services Best Suited for Document Automation

Anticipated Benefits of Document Automation for Law Firms, Highlighting Efficiency and Productivity Improvements

Shaping the Future of Hourly Billing Models within the Legal Industr

Contemplating Whether Legal Technology Represents a Disruptive Innovation in the Legal Sector

