Unpacking Turkey's Digital Nomad Visa: How to apply for an opportunity to live in heaven?

Hey there, wanderlusting laptop warriors!

Have you snagged Turkey's brand new Digital Nomad Visa? Get ready to trade in your office chair for a beachfront co-working space and experience the magic of remote work with a Turkish twist. This guide will equip you with the knowledge to navigate the visa process and settle into your new digital nomad haven.

The article dives into the details of Turkey's visa program designed specifically for remote workers – the Digital Nomad Visa. This visa allows you to live and work in Turkey for up to one year, giving you the chance to experience a new culture while continuing your remote career.

What is the Digital Nomad Visa?

The Digital Nomad Visa is a type of visa granted to foreigners who have the opportunity to work remotely and want to stay in Turkey for a certain period of time. With this visa, you can reside in Turkey for up to 1 year and work remotely.

Application Requirements for the Digital Nomad Visa:

Be between 21-55 years old

Have a passport valid for at least 6 months

Have a university diploma or equivalent document

Provide a document showing a net income of at least 3,000 USD per month or 36,000 USD per year

Provide documents proving that you work as a digital nomad (employment contract, freelance contract, invoices, etc.)

Provide a document showing that you will stay in Turkey for at least 6 months

Provide a health insurance document

Pay the visa fee

Application Process for the Digital Nomad Visa:

Obtaining a Digital Nomad Verification Document: Applicants must first obtain a Digital Nomad Verification Document through internet or citil.av.tr. You can apply for this document by sharing the required documents with our staff.

Visa Application: Persons who have obtained a Digital Nomad Verification Document can apply for a visa at an authorized visa application center/consulate.

Submitting Required Documents: During the application, the passport, Digital Nomad Verification Document, visa fee receipt, biometric photo, travel health insurance document, accommodation document and other required documents must be submitted.

What to Know about the Digital Nomad Visa:

A work permit is granted with the Digital Nomad Visa.

You can extend your visa for up to 1 year.

Your family can accompany you with a visa.

You are not required to be a taxpayer in Turkey.

Some Benefits of the Digital Nomad Visa:

Low cost of living

Fast internet connection

Beautiful and historical places

Developed infrastructure

Entrepreneurial ecosystem

Some Disadvantages of the Digital Nomad Visa:

Language barrier

Bureaucratic procedures

Transportation costs

Difficulty adapting to a different culture

The Digital Nomad Visa is an attractive visa type that offers the opportunity to work remotely in Turkey. It is important to carefully review the conditions and required documents before applying.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.