Turkmenistan, a Central Asian nation often characterized by its tight control and limited civil liberties, has recently made a significant diplomatic move, urging Turkey to impose visa requirements for Turkmen citizens. This decision, cloaked in official rhetoric about improving regulations, has sparked debates about human rights, immigration, and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Request for Visas for Turkmen Citizens

In a move that has drawn attention from international observers, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry has formally requested Turkey to introduce visas for Turkmen citizens. This request, though framed as a measure to "systematize regulations," is widely seen as an attempt to curb the presence of Turkmen human rights activists in Turkey.

The Current Situation

Presently, Turkmen citizens can stay in Turkey without a visa for up to 30 days. However, the ease with which they can extend their stay through work permits or long-term visas has led to concerns, particularly regarding the presence of undocumented immigrants.

Challenges Faced by Turkmen Nationals in Turkey

Despite the relatively relaxed visa policies, Turkmen citizens residing in Turkey encounter various challenges. These include difficulties in renewing Turkmen passports, obtaining necessary documents for Turkish immigration authorities, and facing pressure from Turkmen authorities while abroad.

Diplomatic Tensions and Human Rights Concerns

The Turkmen government's request for visas coincides with heightened diplomatic tensions and concerns over human rights violations. Recent incidents, such as Turkmen rights activists filing lawsuits against former President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and attacks on activists at the Turkmen Consulate in Istanbul, underscore the deep-seated issues facing Turkmen citizens both at home and abroad.

International Attention and Activism

Over the years, Turkmen activists residing abroad have sought to draw international attention to the human rights situation in Turkmenistan. Through protests in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, they have urged the global community to prioritize the promotion of human rights and civil liberties in Turkmenistan.

