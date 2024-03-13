Are you planning to travel the world without any hassle? Or are you looking to expand your business or seek new opportunities in Turkey? However, you also place a high value on keeping your investment intact. Living in Turkey will grant you a second nationality and allow you to travel the world, including 120+ visa-free countries.

Turkish Citizenship Lawyers in Istanbul, Turkey 2024

Turkey's Citizenship by Investment Program is popular globally because of its great benefits. So, are you looking to acquire Turkish citizenship? Kurucuk & Associates Law Firmcan assist you!

PROCESS FOR TURKISH CITIZENSHIP 2024

The procedure is divided into three (three) phases: investing, obtaining a residency permit, and becoming a Turkish citizen. In the example below, we are considering a scenario in which the applicant selects the most preferred application; and invests in real estate.

1. Selection of Investment

2. Bank Account Opening, Payments & Title Deed

3. Submission of Application

4. Evaluation of The Application

5. Approval & After Citizenship

Real Estate Investment for Turkish Citizenship

A Turkish CBI program can be applied for by investing USD 400,000 in real estate and including a clause that ensures the property will not be sold for at least 3 (three) years in the title deed.

In accordance with the regulation, the chosen property must be evaluated by companies authorized by the Turkish Capital Market Board before it can be purchased.

According to the evaluation, the applicant will be able to complete the purchase of the property's cost is more than USD 400,000.

The conformity certificate for the investment shall be requested and collected from the relevant authority.

Turkish Residency Permit

If the conformity certificate is submitted along with the related documents, the applicant is required to apply for a special residency permit.

We schedule an interview with the Migration Authority that all applicants are required to attend in person (or be represented by an attorney).

The Migration Authority issues a residency permit within two weeks of receiving the required documentation and completing the interview.

Turkish Citizenship Approval Process

1. After the Directorate approves the residency permit of Civil Registration and Nationality, our team collects and prepares final documentation for application submission.

2. After checking the documents, the Directorate sends the documents to the General Directorate, which runs an investigation on the background of the applicant with the National Intelligence Service, Financial Crimes Investigation Board, and Security General Directorate.

3. In the event that the investigation is successful, the application will be forwarded to the Presidency of the Turkish Republic for finalization. The applicant becomes a citizen of Turkey following the decision of the Presidency.

Benefits of Turkish Citizenship

Choosing the deposit option provides a significant rate of interest; choosing the real estate investment option enables collecting rents over a period of 3 (three) years and ultimately selling the property at a higher price.

Turkish citizenship laws allow each individual to have more than one citizenship. There are no acceptance conditions requiring an applicant to give up their previous citizenship.

Citizenship in Turkey is hereditary from the date of acquisition. Thus, the beneficiary can pass on all rights and privileges to their heirs. (Exception: Children are over 18 years of age)

Additionally, the spouse and dependent children of the applicant may benefit from the application for citizenship.

The Turkish passport holder can currently visit 68 countries totally visa-free, and 38 countries can grant Turkish passport holders visas on arrival, in addition to countries for which an "e-visa" is offered.

A popular tourist destination, Turkey's location facilitates connectivity with key markets via excellent transportation links making it a major transcontinental country. Istanbul, Turkey's largest city and main commercial and cultural center, is the leading global city, although Ankara is the country's capital.

This program attracts foreign direct investment and boosts growth in the country's real estate market, as well as allowing applicants to make a range of different economic contributions to Turkish society through the program.

The Bosphorus Strait, which connects Europe and Asia in Istanbul, makes Turkey a transcontinental Eurasian country. Its geostrategic significance stems from its location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

Requirements of Turkey citizenship by investment

The main applicant needs to fulfill one of the following investment requirements to qualify for Turkish citizenship:

Own real estate property of worth USD 400,000 (at least)

Investment in fixed capital contribution of USD 500,000 (at least)

Deposit in Turkish bank account of at least USD 500,000 (this investment include equivalent foreign currency or Turkish lira)

Commit government bonds of at least USD 500,000

Have real estate investment fund share or venture capital investment fund share of at least USD 500,000

Employ at least 50 people, as certified by the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services

In addition to the main applicant, a spouse and dependent children under the age of 18 may apply as well as children of any age, including children living with disabilities.

Procedure of the Turkey Citizenship by Investment Program

As soon as the family has decided the investment option they wish to select, an application for a residence permit shall be made on their behalf. Next, the main applicant must open a bank account in Turkey.

The investment can be completed and the applications submitted to the government when all application documents have been prepared. The government will review the application and may call for an interview once the application has been received.

Time frame of the Turkish Citizenship by Investment Program

Typically, citizenship documents are issued within 120 days of your citizenship application being accepted, following which you can apply for a passport.

Turkish Citizenship Program

This citizenship program is really popular investment program among investors nowadays.

Investors, their spouses and children under 18 can receive Turkish Citizenship either by purchasing property in Turkey in an amount of USD 400,000 minimum and keep the property for 3 years while generating rent income or deposit USD 500,000 to the Turkish Local Bank and keep USD 500.000 during 3 years while earning interest from this amount during this period.

We complete all the citizenship application procedure on behalf of the client and his/her family based on the Power of Attorney. The client and his/her family need to come to Turkey only once at the end of the procedure in order to give fingerprints to receive Turkish ID's and Turkish Passports.

In some countries, the Turkish Consulates are authorized to receive fingerprints so that the Client and his/her family will not even have to come to Turkey even once. In other words, we can finalize each and every step of the client and the family only by Power of Attorney. The whole citizenship procedure is completed within 6 months as long as all the required documents are provided on time.

