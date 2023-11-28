Today, Turkish citizenship is very popular around the world, and many investors are interested in getting it. So, are you also considering the path to Turkish citizenship, but worried about struggling with common pitfalls? Well, you're not alone. Obtaining Turkish citizenship is a significant decision, and it's easy to make mistakes that could slow down the process or even lead to rejection. Therefore, it would be wise to consult with an experienced Turkish citizenship lawyer before applying.

Also, in this blog, we'll discuss the common mistakes applicants make, so you can avoid them. Keep reading this blog to know these.

Top 6 Mistakes to Avoid While Applying for Turkish Citizenship

1. Incorrect or Incomplete Documentation

Making mistakes with your documents is a big problem. Your passport, birth certificate, marriage certificate, and investment papers must all be correct, complete, and updated. It's crucial to have accurate and up-to-date information on all these papers. Being accurate is the first step and important for applying.

2. Not Taking the Help of Professionals

Getting citizenship is not easy—it involves lots of legal and financial stuff. Understanding dual citizenship laws or managing investments for programs like the Golden Visa can be tricky. That's why having a Turkish citizenship lawyer or financial advisor is crucial. They can save you from making big mistakes.

3. Not Following Minimum Required Residence Period

To become a Turkish citizen, you must have resided in Turkey for five years, with at least 180 days each year. And you must also be of legal age, depending on your origin country. However, the residency type should be – residence by property, student residence or work permit. This rule doesn't apply to touristic residence even though if a person lives 5 years in Turkey with touristic residence.

4. Disrespecting Turkish Culture and Values

This is not a formal requirement, but it does show your integrity and would also help you avoid any legal troubles as well. Therefore, take time to learn about Turkish traditions, how people behave, and what they believe in. By understanding and respecting these things, you'll fit in better. Being polite and following customs is essential. So, invest effort in learning about the Turkish way of life. It will help you blend in smoothly and increase your chances of becoming a citizen.

In The End

In your journey to Turkish citizenship, avoiding mistakes is key, and having the right guidance is vital. Also, respect the citizenship oath, and grasp the essence of Turkish culture to embrace their way of living. Not just for citizenship but for other legal requirements as well, you need the assistance of an experienced local lawyer; like hiring a reliable company lawyer in Turkey can make all the difference when you are setting up your business venture. With their years of experience and expertise, they can guide you on what to avoid and how to proceed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.