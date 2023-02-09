At Green and Spiegel, we were heartbroken to see the news and images coming out of south-eastern Turkiye and Syria, as two major earthquakes took thousands of lives on Monday, February 6, 2023 and left many more injured and vulnerable.

To contribute to the global efforts to help those in urgent in need of assistance, Green and Spiegel will now offer free consultations for people who have been affected by the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria with their Canadian visa and immigration needs. Some of the Canadian immigration services that we can help with include permanent resident card renewals; Permanent Resident Travel Document applications; work or study permit extensions; family reunification; refugee claims, and more.

If you or anyone you know is affected by the earthquake and needs help with Canadian immigration matters, feel free to contact us. We provide consultations in Turkish as well as English.

As the Green and Spiegel family, we wish to express our sorrow, sympathy, and support for those affected by the earthquake.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.