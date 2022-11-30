Turkish nationalities, who will be transferring at the airport in the Netherlands after 1 December 2022, will need an airport transport visa, unless the exemptions applies.

The Exemptions on an airport transit visa are as follows:

Turkish nationalities do not need an airport transit visa for the Netherlands if one of the following situations applies:

The Turkish nationality has a valid Schengen visa.

The Turkish nationality has a valid long-stay visa (MVV) issued by a country in the Schengen area for a country in the EU or EEA, Canada, the United States or Japan.

The Turkish nationality has a valid residence permit issued by a country in the Schengen area, Andorra, Canada, Japan, San Marino or the United States.

The Turkish nationality has a valid Caribbean visa or residence permit for 1 or more Caribbean parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (Aruba, Curaçao, St Maarten, Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba).

The Turkish nationality is travelling on a Turkish diplomatic passport, service passport or official passport.

The Turkish nationality is a family member of a national of an EU or EEA member state or Switzerland.

The Turkish nationality is a crew member of an aircraft, and the airline is registered in a country party to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention).

In the event that none of the exemptions applies than an airport transit visa is required even if the ticket are bought before 1 December 2022.

In case of questions, please feel free to contact NAZALI (nazali_amsterdam@nazali.com).

References:

https://www.netherlandsworldwide.nl/visa-the-netherlands/airport-transit-visa/apply-turkiye

https://www.netherlandsworldwide.nl/visa-the-netherlands/visa-required-transit-netherlands-turkish-national

