ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Turkey

Portugal Launches A Flexible New Digital Nomad Visa For Remote Workers Giambrone & Partners In recognition of the changing face of the workplace and the rise of remote working, together with increasing globalisation, we are pleased to announce that Portugal has introduced a digital nomad visa in October 2022.

Job Seeker Visa Introduced Envoy Global, Inc. On 31 October 2022, the government of Portugal introduced a new visa for foreign nationals seeking a job in the country...

Immigration And Global Mobility Update / October 2021 lus Laboris Every 2 months, our experts from around the world put together an Update on immigration & global mobility, setting out recent changes to the law. This month, we include updates from 22 countries.

Travel And Work Within The Schengen Area: British Citizens Lewis Silkin What is the difference between the European Union and the Schengen Area?

Can Work Start Date Be Delayed For Skilled Worker Visa – Helpful Changes To The 28 Days Rule Thaxted Legal In June 2022 we published an article about the troublesome ‘28 days rule' requiring migrant Skilled Workers to start work in the UK within 28 days of whichever was later...