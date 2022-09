ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Turkey

Scale-up Worker Visa Or Skilled Worker Visa? Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers On 22 August 2022, the new Scale-up visa route opened. Much like the Skilled Worker route, the Scale-up route is a route to settlement. Both routes require sponsorship by employers...

Pros And Cons Of The Scale-up Visa Herrington Carmichael The scale-up worker visa route opened on 22 August 2022. It allows workers to come to the UK to work for an eligible job for a fast-growing UK business, subject to meeting eligibility criteria.

Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa Scheme I. Christodoulou & Partners LLC On 15 October 2021, the Council of Ministers, aiming to expand the business ecosystem and consequently the economic development of Cyprus, approved the implementation of the Cyprus Digital Nomad Scheme...

Legislative Changes Regarding Visas And Residence Permits In Portugal PLMJ A new visa is created for a period of 120 days, which can be extended for a further 60 days, which allows entry into Portugal for people who intend to come here to seek work.

Migration Advisory Committee To Review Skilled Worker Shortage Occupation List Lewis Silkin On 24 August 2022 the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) was commissioned to review the shortage occupation list (SOL) for sponsoring skilled workers.