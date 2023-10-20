Turkey:
Sirkülerler: İş Hukuku Ve Sosyal Güvenlik 2023-074
MUHSGK BEYANNAME DÜZENLEME PROGRAMININ YENİ
SÜRÜMÜ YAYIMLANMIŞTIR
Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı'nın
"Dijital Vergi Dairesi" sistemine geçilmesiyle
birlikte Muhtasar ve Prim Hizmet Beyannamesinin Beyanname
Düzenleme Programında(BDP) değişiklik
yapılmıştır.
Buna göre, 01/10/2023 tarihinden itibaren geçerli
olmak üzere muhtasar ve prim hizmet beyannamelerinin
verilebilmesi için gerekli olan beyanname düzenleme
programının(BDP) yeni sürümü, Gelir
İdaresi Başkanlığı'nın web
sitesinde yayınlanmıştır. Beyanname
düzenleme programının (BDP) güncellenmemesi
halinde işverenler "hata mesajı" ile
karşılaşılacaktır. Bu sebeple,
işverenlerin Eylül/2023 dönemi ve sonrası
için BDP'nin yeni sürümü üzerinden
MUHSGK işlemlerini tamamlaması gerekmektedir.
Aşağıda Gelir İdaresi
Başkanlığı'nın
yayımladığı güncel BDP
sürümünü görebilirsiniz.
Söz Konusu yeni sürüme ulaşmak için
linke tıklayınız.
