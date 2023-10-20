MUHSGK BEYANNAME DÜZENLEME PROGRAMININ YENİ SÜRÜMÜ YAYIMLANMIŞTIR

Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı'nın "Dijital Vergi Dairesi" sistemine geçilmesiyle birlikte Muhtasar ve Prim Hizmet Beyannamesinin Beyanname Düzenleme Programında(BDP) değişiklik yapılmıştır.

Buna göre, 01/10/2023 tarihinden itibaren geçerli olmak üzere muhtasar ve prim hizmet beyannamelerinin verilebilmesi için gerekli olan beyanname düzenleme programının(BDP) yeni sürümü, Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı'nın web sitesinde yayınlanmıştır. Beyanname düzenleme programının (BDP) güncellenmemesi halinde işverenler "hata mesajı" ile karşılaşılacaktır. Bu sebeple, işverenlerin Eylül/2023 dönemi ve sonrası için BDP'nin yeni sürümü üzerinden MUHSGK işlemlerini tamamlaması gerekmektedir.

Aşağıda Gelir İdaresi Başkanlığı'nın yayımladığı güncel BDP sürümünü görebilirsiniz.

1379728a.jpg

Söz Konusu yeni sürüme ulaşmak için linke tıklayınız.

