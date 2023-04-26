ARTICLE

Companies detaining CFC status beneficiate of the tax incentives below:

Corporate tax:

Exemption of corporate tax during the first 5 years of activity,

Then, application of a reduced corporate tax rate to the profit arising from both their local and export turnover,

Dividends and other similar incomes paid by these companies are exempted from withholding tax whether their beneficiaries are residents or non-residents.

Payroll tax:

Employers working for these companies status can beneficiate of a reduced payroll tax rate for a period that can go up to 10 years.

Registration duties:

They are are exempted of registration fees on their acts of incorporation and capital increase.

Solidarity's social tax on profits

They don't fall under the scope solidarity's social tax on profits.

