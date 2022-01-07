- Income Tax Exempted Food Allowance
Income Tax Exempted Food Allowance
Meal allowance tax exemption amount that applies as of January 1, 2022, is announced in 317 serial-numbered Income Tax General Communiqué 31696 numbered and 21.12.2021 dated bis Official Gazette. According to the Communiqué, meal allowance provided by the employer outside of the workplace and workplace outbuildings as defined in the 8th clause of Article 23 of Income Tax Law, the exemption amount is defined as 34,00 TRY to be applied for the 2022 calendar year.
Income Tax Exempted Commuting Allowance
Commuting allowance tax exemption amount that applies as of January 1, 2022, is announced in 317 serial-numbered Income Tax General Communiqué on 21.12.2021 dated and 31696 numbered bis Official Gazette. According to the Communiqué, commuting allowance provided by the employer for commuting the employees to the workplace as defined in the 10th clause of Article 23 of Income Tax Law, the exemption amount is defined as 17,00 TRY to be applied for the 2022 calendar year.
Disability Degree Discount
Disability tax discount amounts applied as of January 1, 2022, come into force with the publication of 317 serial-numbered Income Tax General Communiqué published in the Offical Gazette numbered 31696 and dated 21.12.2021.
According to this communique, disability tax exemption which is defined in the Art. 31 of the Income Tax Law, is as follows;
- First Degree Disability Discount 2,000 TRY
- Second Degree Disability Discount 1170,00 TRY
- Third Degree Disability Discount 500,00 TRY
Income Tax Rates of 2022
Income tax rates used in salary calculations as of January 1, 2022, are entered into force by the publication of 317 serial-numbered Income Tax General Communiqué in the Official Gazette numbered 31969 and dated 17.12.2021.
According to this update,
|Minimum
|Maximum
|%
|0
|32,000
|15%
|32,000.01
|70,000
|20%
|70,000.01
|250,000
|27%
|250,000.01
|880,000
|35%
|880,000.01 ve more
|40%
Stamp Tax Rate
The new stamp tax amount, which will be applicable to declarations, is published on the Stamp Tax Law General Communiqué with 66 serial number on the Official Gazette numbered 31696 and dated 21.12.2021, and is as shown below:
- Stamp tax amount of Social Security Declaration is 64,80 TRY
- Stamp tax amount of Withholding Tax Declaration is 87,30 TRY
- Stamp tax amount of the new declaration upon combining Withholding Tax and Premium Service Return is 103,50 TRY
Originally Published 21 December 2021
