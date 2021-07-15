Turkey:
A Three-Month Extension For VAT Reduction & Withholding Tax On Real Estate Rentals Has Been Granted
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The application period for the reduction in value added tax
(''VAT'') and withholding tax on real estate
rentals has been extended for three months to be valid from 1 June
2021 by Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette on 2
June 2021. You can reach the decree here. (Available in Turkish only).
As a result of the decision, which provides an extension to the
temporary reduction in VAT and withholding tax on real estate
rentals until 31 July 2021 due to the economic damage caused by
Covid-19, several services such as passenger transportation,
cultural activities and weddings have been affected.
Accordingly:
- The reduction in withholding tax on rental fees, which was
previously reduced from 20% to 10%, has been extended for an
additional three months.
- VAT rates on workplace rents have been reduced from 18% to 8%
until 31 July 2021.
- VAT rates on accommodation and food and beverage services have
been reduced from 8% to 1% for the period between 1 June 2021 and
31 July 2021.
- The entertainment tax rate of 10% collected from cinema tickets
has been reduced to 0%.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey
Tax Bites - July 2021
Reynolds Porter Chamberlain
The conference of the parties to the multinational instrument (MLI) on base erosion and profit sharing (BEPS) approved an opinion which sets out the guiding principles, drawn from public international law,...
Playing A Winning Hand: Dealing With An HMRC Enquiry
Reynolds Porter Chamberlain
In this episode of Taxing Matters we are joined by John Cassidy, a Tax Resolutions Partner at accountancy firm Crowe UK. A tax veteran of over 25 years, when it comes to tax investigations, what John hasn't experienced, written about or lectured on isn't worth knowing!
UK Tax Round Up
Proskauer Rose LLP
E.ON v HMRC concerned a large UK power and gas supplier, which paid certain lump sum payments, called "facilitation payments", to some of its employees in return for them agreeing to changes...
2021 E-commerce VAT Package
Grant Thornton
The changes contained in the package will have a significant impact for any business selling goods and/or services to consumers (i.e. private individuals and non-VAT registered persons) across the EU.