ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Turkey

Taking The Fight Out Of Divorce: Alternatives To Court Thomson Snell & Passmore Going through a divorce can be an incredibly difficult time. While in some cases there is no alternative but to involve the family courts, it is often not in anyone's best interest to do so.

Using Trusts For Disabled Beneficiaries Gorvins Solicitors As a parent of a child with disabilities or severe learning difficulties, you'll be well aware of the increased care and support your child requires on a day to day basis.

Navigating International Divorces: Understanding The Complexities IR Global International divorces are a growing phenomenon, with people increasingly entering into international relationships.

Contest Avoidance: A Probate Litigator's Tips For Estate Planners McLane Middleton, Professional Association You are on the witness stand in the Probate Court in a will or trust contest, your right hand raised as you get sworn in, readying to testify about a will or trust you prepared decades ago.

Elevating Wealth Strategies: The Foundation, Trust's Alter Ego Eurofast In our recent related articles (1 & 2) we conducted an in-depth exploration of trusts, shedding light to their evolution and the strict rules that govern them, particularly in the context of Cyprus.