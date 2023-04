ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Turkey

A Guide To Property And Financial Affairs Lasting Powers Of Attorney Weightmans General and specific powers of attorney come in different shapes and sizes. This article focusses on Lasting Powers of Attorney relevant to a person's property and financial affairs.

When Undue Influence And Mutual Wills Collide: Naidoo v Barton [2023] EWHC 500 (Ch) Gatehouse Chambers Naidoo v Barton [2023] EWHC 500 (Ch) clarifies an important, and hitherto unresolved, issue concerning the doctrine of mutual wills.

How Do I Negotiate A Financial Settlement On Divorce? Lupton Fawcett Choosing the way that you and your spouse navigate the financial negotiations is a key decision that you will have to make as part of the divorce process.

Male Heirs, Beliefs And Culture vs UK Law Herrington Carmichael The rich tapestry of different cultural and ethnic backgrounds present in the United Kingdom can on occasions lead to a clash between the application of the laws of the land...

Predatory Marriage – The Great Inheritance Scam? Gatehouse Chambers The term ‘predatory marriage' is not a legal concept, but rather a convenient descriptor for a marriage entered into in circumstances where one party to the marriage is vulnerable and has been induced to enter into the marriage by the other party who is acting solely for financial gain.