POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Turkey

Cohabitating Partners – The Misconception Of A ‘Common Law Marriage' To Remain Wrigleys Solicitors Cohabitating partners make up the fastest growing type of family in the UK, with over 3.6 million partners cohabiting.

‘My Ex Is Turning The Children Against Me' – How The Family Court Deals With Allegations Of Parental Alienation Birketts ‘Parental alienation' is not a term that is defined in law. Legal professionals and the Family Court focus on the behaviour of the parents, and the impact of that behaviour on the children involved.

The Court Of Appeal Determines Where An Executor Appointed In Respect Of A Foreign Will Derives Their Authority To Bring English Proceedings Herbert Smith Freehills In Jennison v Jennison [2022] EWCA Civ 1682 the Court of Appeal determined that an executor of a foreign testator derived their title and authority to bring proceedings in England and Wales...

Separation And Non-compliance: Dealing With Uncooperative Parties Birketts Yes. The Family Court has a range of powers that can assist. However it is worth bearing in mind that people find relationship breakdown difficult and stressful. Taking a punitive...

Jersey Matrimonial Case Summary- Reasons For Declaring The Marriage Void Carey Olsen Advocate Lauren Glynn, Counsel in Carey Olsen (Jersey) LLP's family team, represented the Petitioner, C (via the Viscount in her capacity as Guardian Ad Litum)...