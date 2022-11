ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Turkey

M&A: Is Marriage Easier Than Divorce? Oaklin Consulting 2020 was not the year to get married. In Scotland and Northern Ireland registered marriages in 2020 were down by 50% compared to 2019. We all know why!

Velayet Altındaki Ortak Çocuğun Yurt Dışına Çıkışı MGC Legal Velayet hakkı kamu düzenine ilişkin olup, çocuğun çıkarlarının korunması odaklı, sınırlandırılabilen ve özel hukuktan kaynaklanan mutlak bir haktır.

Express Choice Of Law Alternatives In International Estate Planning Kinship Law Partners The expression "Estate planning" is used in connection with the different available procedures in order to transfer wealth to the next generation, usually within the family...

How Do You Change A Child's Name? Weightmans A change of name can be a change of forename, surname, adding or removing parts of the name, adding hyphens, or even changing the spelling. A deed poll is a legal document that is witnessed...

Have You Unexpectedly Inherited A Property In Italy? Giambrone & Partners Every year an extraordinary number of people in the United Kingdom with Italian heritage are surprised to discover that they have inherited a property in Italy from a distant relative...