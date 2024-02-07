Transparency International's ("TI") 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index ("CPI") casts a revealing light on global and regional corruption trends. The index, which assesses perceived levels of public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories, has placed Denmark (90) at the top for the sixth consecutive year, followed by Finland and New Zealand with 87 and 85, respectively, while countries like Somalia (11), Venezuela (13), Syria (13), and South Sudan (13) rank at the bottom of the index this year.

The CPI 2023 illustrates that corruption remains a pervasive challenge affecting the majority of the global population. More than 80% of the world's inhabitants reside in countries with CPI scores below 43, indicating widespread issues in addressing corruption effectively. The Index also delineates a clear distinction between governance models and their effectiveness in controlling corruption, with full democracies averaging a CPI score of 73, compared to 48 in flawed democracies and 32 in non-democratic regimes. This data underscores the critical link between democratic governance and successful anti-corruption efforts.

Transparency International advocates for substantial recommendations to enhance CPI scores globally. These include:

Strengthening judicial independence, Implementing integrity and monitoring mechanisms, Improving access to justice, Ensuring transparency in justice systems, Fostering cooperation within justice systems and Expanding accountability in grand corruption cases.

Türkiye Overview: Decrease in the Score and Ranking

Türkiye's 2023 CPI score of 34, placing it at 115th globally, marks its lowest score and ranking in the history of its CPI assessments. The 14-place drop in global ranking this year is a clear signal of the urgency for more vigorous anti-corruption efforts.

Significantly, Türkiye's CPI score has seen a decline of 11 points since 2014, falling below the regional average of 35 for Eastern Europe and Central Asia. This trend, shared by a few other countries in the region, including Bosnia, Herzegovina, and Turkmenistan, reflects a broader regional issue in effectively countering corruption.

This context accentuates the paramount importance of compliance programs. Despite a lack of stringent local anti-corruption laws, companies and investors in Türkiye may still be subjected to international ABAC laws, such as the FCPA, UK Bribery Act, and Sapin II. There is a need for companies and investors in Türkiye to not only be aware of global risk assessments but also to engage actively in crafting and implementing tailor-made compliance programs. These programs play a crucial role in identifying risks, ensuring adherence to legislative changes, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability.

Conclusion

The 2023 CPI results underscore the need for comprehensive strategies to improve accountability and legal frameworks, enhance transparency, and combat corruption globally. The legal community has a pivotal role in this endeavor, offering expertise in developing compliance programs and navigating the complexities of ABAC regulations. Türkiye's performance in the 2023 CPI serves as a stark reminder of the continuous need for vigilance and proactive measures in the legal realm to foster an environment resilient to corruption.

You can find the full report here.

