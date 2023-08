ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from Turkey

Biggest Shake Up In Corporate Criminal Law In 100 Years Is On The Cards Holman Fenwick Willan LLP As the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill ("the Bill") reaches the final stages of its journey through the UK Parliament, we consider what may be the biggest shake-up to corporate criminal law in 100 years.

Setting Aside A Judgment For Fraud: Applying The Three-limb Test Herbert Smith Freehills In a recent decision the Court of Appeal has analysed how a court should apply the established test as to when a judgment should be set aside on the basis of fraud: Tinkler v Esken Ltd [2023] EWCA Civ 655.

Failure To Prevent Fraud Offence: What Do Professional Sports Teams Need To Know? Norton Rose Fulbright In an amendment to the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, the UK Government is set to introduce a new failure to prevent fraud offence.

Economic Crime And Corporate Transparency Bill- Failure To Prevent Fraud Offence Travers Smith LLP The offence will apply to organisations when a fraud offence is committed by an employee or agent, for the organisation's benefit, and the organisation did not have reasonable...

Quincecare: Clarified And Confined Baker & Partners The Supreme Court last week handed down its much-anticipated judgment in Philipp, clarifying the rationale and scope of the duty established in Barclays Bank...