ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

Return To The Office Vs Working From Home Simons Muirhead & Burton A resultant feature of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the proliferation of employees working from home. Firstly, being forced to do so as a consequence of government guidance...

Can An Employee Be Fairly Dismissed For Behaviour At A Christmas Party? Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP Christmas parties are a great opportunity for employees to relax and socialise with colleagues in a less formal environment.

Employment Law Bulletin - November 2023 Wrigleys Solicitors We begin this month by highlighting the new statutory duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment of their employees...

UK Passes New Sexual Harassment Law Ius Laboris A new law on the prevention of sexual harassment has been passed in the UK. What do employers need to know, and what should they be doing now?

Employment Status And The Right Of Substitution - Deliveroo Drivers Not "Workers" Says Supreme Court Macfarlanes The Supreme Court has recently dismissed an appeal by the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (the Union) against the Central Arbitration Committee's (CAC) decision that Deliveroo riders...