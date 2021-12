ARTICLE

"EU Whistleblowing Directive" olarak da bilinen 2019/1937 sayili Avrupa Birligi Bildirim Yapanlarin Korunmasi Direktifi (EU Directive 2019/1937 on the Protection of Persons who Report Breaches of Union Law) (" Direktif ") 1 , 16 Aralik 2019 tarihinde yürürlüge girmis ve bildirim yapanlara yönelik olarak Avrupa Birligi (" AB ") mevzuati kapsaminda ilk defa korunma saglanmisti. Bununla birlikte, AB Üye Devletlerinin Direktif kapsaminda öngörülen kural ve korumalari içerecek sekilde en geç 17 Aralik 2021 tarihine kadar iç hukuk mevzuatlarina uyarlamalari için süre verilmisti.

