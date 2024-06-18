ARTICLE
18 June 2024

The Presidential Circular On Monitoring The Implementation Of The Zero-Waste System Has Been Published

The Presidential Circular dated 1 April 2024, and numbered 2024/4 ("Circular"), published in the Official Gazette, dated 27 March 2024 and numbered 32502, introduced the Regulation, which came into force.

Within the scope of the Circular, it was announced that the "Zero Waste Project" was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and March 30 was declared as "International Zero Waste Day". The Circular emphasized the importance of establishing and implementing a zero-waste management system in buildings, campuses, and local administrations within the scope of the Zero Waste Project.

Accordingly, it has been indicated that deficiencies in buildings and campuses, and local administrations that do not establish a zero-waste system, and do not obtain a zero-waste certificate and/or do not effectively implement a zero-waste management system despite having a zero-waste certificate, will be eliminated. Necessary audits and follow-up will be carried out meticulously, and administrative sanctions will be imposed on those who refrain from fulfilling their obligations.

The full text of the Circular is accessible via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

