ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from Turkey

Biodiversity & Natural Capital – The Upcoming Big Theme In The Investment World MJ Hudson While climate change has dominated ESG thinking thus far, biodiversity is quickly emerging as the next key focus for companies, asset managers, and asset owners.

Mandatory Due Diligence: The Council Of The European Union And The European Parliament Agree To Combat Deforestation Mayer Brown On 6 December 2022, the Council of the European Union (the "Council") and the European Parliament (the "EP") reached a provisional agreement on a proposal to minimise the risk of deforestation and

Short Update: The European Council Adopts The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) Norton Rose Fulbright On 28 November 2022, the European Council approved the adoption of the CSRD.

Principles Of International Environmental Law And Effects Of Electric Vehicle Kavlak Law Firm In this article, it is examined the international principles of environmental law briefly and the impact and benefits of electric vehicles on environmental law.

Funding For Tackling Climate Change - The GFIL Fund Marks & Clerk Cranfield University is working in partnership with Green Future Investments Limited (GFIL) to provide financial, technical and business support to students, innovators and entrepreneurs...