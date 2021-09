ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from Turkey

The Summer Of ESG: Developments From Europe And Asia Mayer Brown Much has been going on over a hot summer of ESG (incidentally, July is reported to have been the world's hottest month ever recorded).

Climate Change Litigation: The IPCC's Report Focuses Attention On Business Conduct Mayer Brown The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Sixth Assessment Report ("IPCC Report"), published on 9 August 2021, delivered the starkest warning to date that human activity is responsible for ...

Environmental Criminal Justice: Issuance Of A Circular On France's Criminal Policy Soulier Avocats As people's awareness of global warming is growing and the struggle to preserve the environment and biodiversity is intensifying, the French Minister of Justice has adopted a circular setting...

Has The CJEU Shut The Door On Climate Change Litigation? Mamo TCV Advocates In recent years, numerous ecologists and environmental organisations have brought proceedings against national governments for their failure to reach the objectives contained in the 2015 Paris Agreement on...

Dutch Court Rules In Climate Case: Royal Dutch Shell V Friends Of The Earth Netherlands And Others Loyens & Loeff On 27 May 2021 the Hague District Court (the Court) ordered Royal Dutch Shell (Shell), both directly and via its group companies, to limit its CO2 emissions by at least net 45% at end 2030, relative to 2019 levels.