Slovakia v. Achmea1, also known as The Achmea case, involved an arbitration clause in a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) between the Netherlands and Slovakia2. Achmea, a Dutch insurance company, had invested in Slovakia and then commenced arbitration proceedings against the country, alleging a violation of the BIT. Slovakia argued that the arbitration clause in the BIT was unlawful under EU law on the basis of Articles 18, 267, and 344 TFEU3 because it permitted disputes to be resolved by an ad hoc arbitral tribunal as opposed to the national courts of EU member states.

In 2006, Slovakia partially reversed the previous liberalization of its health insurance market, prohibiting the dissemination of proceeds generated by Achmea's insurance operations in Slovakia4. In 2008, Achmea initiated arbitration proceedings against Slovakia under the BIT for violation of substantive treaty requirements5. In its final 2012 award, the ad hoc arbitral tribunal constituted under the UNCITRAL Rules and situated in Frankfurt determined that Slovakia had violated the BIT and ordered it to pay Achmea damages totaling approximately 22.1 million euros6. Slovakia challenged the jurisdiction of the arbitral award, by arguing that the tribunal lacked the authority to hear the claims because the arbitration clause in Article 8 of the BIT was incompatible with EU law, more specifically articles 18, 267, and 344 of the TFEU, upon the referral of the German Federal Court of Justice, ECJ process started7. Briefly, In March 2018, the European Court of Justice ruled that the arbitration clause in the BIT was incompatible with EU law because it undermined the autonomy of the EU and its legal order and the function of EU courts in assuring the uniform interpretation and application of EU law8. The Achmea Judgment raised debates between Member States on CETA as well as ICSID jurisdiction. As well known, ICSID rejected the objections on the basis of reasoning in the Achmea Judgment about the intra-EU jurisdiction9.

The Achmea Judgment quickly attracted the attention of Turkish academics. The first Turkish translation of the judgment was published in an academic journal three months after the Judgment was released10. Turkish academics alluded11 that the Achmea Judgment provided the legal ground for the EU to promote unitary policies and showed that the European Commission, in its "communication" dated 19 July 201812, described the bilateral investment agreements concluded by the member states of the European Union as a parallel contract system by referring to the Achmea13 that constitutes an obstacle to the single market in the Union and also that the European Commission declared it planned to supervise the member states in the process of terminating bilateral investment agreements and might even impose various sanctions on member states14.

By citing the works of Emmanuel Gaillard, Turkish academics likened the Achmea Judgment to a bomb that suddenly detonated on 200 intra-EU investment agreements and set off a series of chaotic repercussions whose exact destination has yet to be predicted15. The decision also was criticized as preventing the investors from non-member States of the EU from applying to the international investment dispute mechanisms and obliged them to bring their disputes in front of the EU Courts16. On the other hand, ICSID decisions17 on not recognizing the conclusion of the Achmea Case were also touched18. To sum up, according to the general view of Turkish academics who have a reputation in the field of international investment law, they argued that the "investor-state" arbitration is replaced by the project of "Multilateral Investment Court (MIC), or International Investment Court (IIC)"19.

