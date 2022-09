ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

Court Of Appeal Considers When Director Liable As Accessory To A Tort Committed By A Company Herbert Smith Freehills The Court of Appeal has held that a director was not personally liable as an accessory to a tort committed by a company and has given guidance on the applicable principles: Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd [2022] EWCA Civ 1169.

Recovery Of Damages Under Cross-undertakings: The Privy Council Provides Some Helpful Guidance Gowling WLG A recent decision of the Privy Council (Ennismore Fund Management Ltd v Fenris Consulting Ltd (Cayman Islands) [2022] UKPC 27 (27 January 2022) (bailii.org)) has confirmed that damages payable under...

Case Law Updates - August 2022 Barton Legal This was an application before Mrs Justice Jefford, for early specific disclosure from the Defendant; Broadway Malyan Limited ("BM").

Consistency And Modernization – Key Themes From The New Chancery Guide Reed Smith (Worldwide) The English judiciary has published a major update to the Chancery guide covering procedural matters in the Chancery Division. This is an important jurisdiction for business disputes involving company structures...

Pros And Cons Of Adjudication And Debunking Misconceptions About Dispute Boards Barton Legal Dispute Boards typically involve a 3-person panel of neutral individuals who follow a case through and work to prevent and resolve disputes from the outset.