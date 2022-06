ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

Court Finds Error Of Law In Code Amendment Herbert Smith Freehills In R (on the application of SSE Generation Ltd) v Competition and Markets Authority [2022] EWHC 865 (Admin), the Court found an error of law on the part of the Competition and Markets Authority...

Expert Reports: The Triumph Of Form Over Substance? Gatehouse Chambers True it is that many experts fail to summarise the range of opinion rather than just expressing their own (PD 35.3.2(6)) and this is often overlooked in the litigation.

Executor Not Arbiter - The Role Of The Trustee In A Dispute Between Beneficiaries Collas Crill The judgment by Justice Williams is unusual in its forcefulness and contains a number of specific criticisms of the actions and behaviour of the trustee executors.

Champerty, Public Policy, And The Winds Of Change Out Of Breath… Gatehouse Chambers This appeal arose from the arrangements between the late Claimant and his former solicitors, the Appellant, in respect of proceedings between Mr Farrar and the Defendant Respondent...

Use Of Arbitration In The Banking And Finance Sector (Part 1): LCIA Statistics Show Growth Herbert Smith Freehills The LCIA has released its Annual Casework Report for 2021, showing that disputes in the Banking and Finance sector represented the LCIA's biggest industry sector in 2021, overtaking Energy and Resources disputes.