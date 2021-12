ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

The ‘Third Act' In The Kabab-Ji Saga—What Law Governs The Arbitration Agreement (Law Of The Seat Or Law Of The Underlying Contract)? Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP In a Judgement handed down on 27 October 20211, the UK Supreme Court upheld the English Court of Appeal finding in Kabab-Ji SAL v. Kout Food Group of 20 January 2020 that...

Litigation By Ambush? Expert Evidence Uncontroverted… Until Closing Submissions Gatehouse Chambers This appeal raised the question of "whether and if so, in what circumstances, the court can evaluate and reject what is described as an "uncontroverted" expert's report"; i.e., one in respect of...

Clause And Effect: "See To It" And "On Demand" Guarantees Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP In the recent case of Shanghai Shipyard Co. Ltd. V. Reignwood International Investment (Group) Company Limited [2021] EWCA Civ 1147 the Court of Appeal (COA) unanimously overturned...

English High Court Hands Down Decision Regarding Effect Of Pre-arbitration Mediation Provision Mayer Brown Some provisions will specify mediation as part of this process; others may be less prescriptive as to the form of alternative dispute resolution.

'Battle Of The Forms'—first Shot, Framework Agreements And Jurisdiction Clauses - TRW V Panasonic [2021] EWCA Civ 1558 Quadrant Chambers While the 'last shot' usually wins the contractual 'battle of the forms' to determine which party's standard terms govern the contract concluded, in TRW v Panasonic,