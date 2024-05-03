ARTICLE

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) has updated its official fees for patents, utility models, trademarks, and designs, effective from 24 April 2024, as outlined in the "Notification Regarding the Schedule of Fees to be Applied in 2024 by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office" ("Notification"), published in the Official Gazette on the same date. Pursuant to the Notification, all official fees, even those unaffected by the January 2024 increase, have been raised by varying percentages.

Furthermore, with the Notification, TÜRKPATENT has also set, for the first time, the official fee for procedures related to the administrative cancellation of trademarks by TURKPATENT, which entered into force on January 10, 2024. Despite the initiation of the administrative cancellation process earlier in the year and TURKPATENT's acceptance of preliminary applications, the official fees for this procedure had not been determined until now and this lack of clarity was causing difficulties in cost planning for the relevant parties and their representatives.

We anticipate that the momentum gained with the determination of the fee for the administrative cancellation process of trademarks will continue with the enforcement of the relevant Regulation and the resolution of pending questions, leading to the process becoming fully operational in the very near future.

