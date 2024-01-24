Application data for the year 2023 was recently announced by the TPTO. Cities with the most geographical indication applications in 2023 and their statistics were also announced.

Hatay filed 52 geographical indication applications, being the city with the highest number of geographical indication applications. Hatay was followed by by the cities Çorum, Diyarbakır, Çankırı and Karaman.

Again this year, Ezine Cheese, one of the distinguished flavors of Çanakkale, was registered in the EU and became our 18th geographical indication. Ezine Cheese is now the first Turkish cheese to be registered in the EU. The application for designation of origin registration of Ezine Cheese has been published in the European Union Official Journal dated 16 August 2023 and numbered 2023/C 287/07 (available here) and the approval of the European Commission dated 7 December 2023 is available here.

The EU registration process of 45 geographical indications registered in in Türkiye is ongoing. The EU has previously awarded PDO and PGI (protected geographical indication) status to other product names from Türkiye:

Antep Baklavası / Gaziantep Baklavası (Gaziantep Baklava), Milas Zeytinyağı ("Milas Olive Oil"), Taşköprü Sarımsağı (Taşköprü Garlic), Giresun Tombul Fındığı (Giresun Fat Hazelnut), Antakya Künefesi (Antakya Künefesi), Suruç Narı (Suruç Pomegranate), Çağlayancerit Cevizi (Caglayancerit Walnut), Gemlik Zeytini (Gemlik Olive), Edremit Zeytinyağı (Edremit Olive Oil), Milas Yağlı Zeytini (Milas Oil Olive), Ayaş Domatesi (Ayaş Tomato), Edremit Körfezi Yeşil Çizik Zeytini (Edremit Gulf Green Scratch Olive) and Maraş Tarhanası (Maraş Tarhana).

Protected geographical indications ensure the transmission of local wealth from generation to generation by preserving the desired quality and also enabling people from different cultures to experience each other's customs in the most authentic form. The geographical indication emblem, which emphasizes the protection of the quality and authenticity of the product, also offers consumers the opportunity to open the door to another cultural region.

Turkish geographical indications, which are currently registered in the EU, both guarantee the origin of the distinguished products produced in the territory of Türkiye also within the EU borders and ensure that European consumers are aware that they have access to a product made by traditional methods and products are protected from counterfeit. IP Quarterly Newsletter January 2024: 15 Aydın Kestanesi (Aydin Chestnut), Aydın İnciri (Aydin Fig), Bayramiç Beyazı (Bayramiç White, Malatya Kayısısı (Malatya Apricot),

