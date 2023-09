ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Turkey

Lizenzverträge – Was muss beachtet werden? Oppenhoff & Partner Marken, Urheberrechte, Patente, Know-how – „IP-Rechte" aller Art sind wichtige wirtschaftliche Güter. Sollen sie nicht nur selbst genutzt, sondern auch durch Dritte...

UK Select Committee Recommends Legislation On AI Including To Establish And Enforce Rights Of IP Owners Herbert Smith Freehills The UK Science, Innovation and Technology Select Committee (which recently conducted an inquiry into the impact of AI on several sectors) has published The Governance of Artificial Intelligence...

How Could My Patent Claim Possibly Be Any Clearer For The European Patent Office? HLK As a European patent attorney, I sometimes wonder whether European Patent Office (EPO) practice on patent claim clarity is influenced by a quote attributed to the Greek physician, Hippocrates...

Lidl V Tesco: When Only An Injunction Is Adequate Relief Weightmans After a consequential hearing which took place in May 2023, and following the handing down of the subsequent approved judgment in June 2023...

Unwired Planet v Huawei – Supreme Court Rules On Global FRAND Licensing Powers Of UK Courts HLK Earlier this week the Supreme Court handed down the decision in Unwired Planet v Huawei, one of the most important standards related patent cases handled by the UK courts in recent years.