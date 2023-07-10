The parody exception in trademark law - should we laugh or should we be offended?

The area of intellectual and industrial property faces a sensitive balance between protecting the property rights of trademark owners and ensuring freedom of expression for producers, artists, and creators. Trademark law aims to protect the distinctive character of a trademark, to prevent the likelihood of confusion between trademarks, and to protect the goodwill of trademark owners. Traditionally, unauthorized use of a trademark is considered a violation of trademark rights. As a form of artistic expression that humorously imitates or satirizes well-known trademarks, parody has long been a question in trademark law.

However, in some jurisdictions, parody expressions regarding the use of existing trademarks are considered an exception. The parody exception provides an exception to the trademark infringement rule by allowing the use of trademarks for satirical or comedic purposes. Freedom of expression constitutes the basis for the protection of parody in various jurisdictions around the world. In this article, the place of parody exception in trademark law will be evaluated by considering various decisions from the United States of America (USA) and the European Union (EU); the current situation in Turkish law will also be addressed.

I. What is parody? Under which legal regulations does the parody exception apply in the USA and EU?

Parody is the imitation of a work created by someone else or a trademark owned by someone else through modification or adaptation with certain creativity. Since the products or services that are used in a parody attract the attention of consumers, it is often preferred.

In the USA, parody is interpreted within the doctrines of freedom of expression and fair use, and it is accepted that the use for this purpose does not qualify as trademark infringement. When a trademark parody dispute occurs in the USA, the rules from the Copyright Law of the United States regarding the protection of intellectual and artistic works are applied by analogy under the "fair use" doctrine. Additionally, The Lanham Act (the USA Federal Trademark Law) also incorporates the doctrine of freedom of expression in dispute resolution. Accordingly, for parody uses to be evaluated under the fair use doctrine, they must not create a likelihood of confusion and must not harm the distinctive character of the original trademark (the function of indicating the origin). Also, article 1125 of The Federal Trademark Dilution Act states that parody uses shall not be interpreted as dilution of the trademark. In addition to the regulations, based on the case law that has developed over the years, according to each concrete case, the USA courts establish a balance between the rights of the trademark owner, freedom of expression, and fair use.

In the EU, the European Union Trade Mark Regulation (EUTMR) numbered 2017/1001 and the European Union Trade Mark Directive (EUTMD) numbered 2015/2436 address the protection of trademarks. Although neither of the regulations includes an article regarding the freedom of expression, the preambles of both of the regulations mention that "the use of a trademark by third parties within the scope of artistic expression" should be considered a justified use.

On the other hand, in Türkiye there is no regulation regarding the parody exception for trademarks. Additionally, Turkish courts have not yet published a precedent regarding the parody exception. However, the term "parody" is indirectly mentioned in a few Turkish court decisions. These decisions are briefly mentioned in the fifth (V) title of the article. Although the decisions do not provide detailed evaluations, unlike the EU and the USA, Turkish courts seem to not apply the parody exception as long as the use does not cause a "commercial effect."

II. The principle of the parody exception in the jurisdictions where it is applied

Well-known trademarks are open to being the subject of parody because of the impact they have on consumers. The rapidly evolving culture of social media and communication has led to the emergence of parodies, especially of well-known brands, as a form of humor.

Benefiting from the parody exception of use within the scope of trademark law can be considered as a justified use within the freedom of expression in various jurisdictions, even if it does not have a commercial effect. For a parody to be considered a justified use, it is generally required that the relevant consumers perceive it as a parody. It should be noted that the purpose of a trademark parody should not be to humiliate the trademark or try to damage the owner. Therefore, even if a phrase created as a parody has elements of humor and sarcasm, a violation of the trademark right may occur. Undoubtedly, all of these concepts are very abstract and open to interpretation. It may not be clear when the use of parody exceeds the limit of justified use and when it falls within this limit. At this juncture, the extent to which the principle of freedom of expression is interpreted broadly in the relevant jurisdictions is important and ultimately determinative. Accordingly, in the EU and the US, a balance is established between the principle of freedom of expression, the likelihood of confusion, and the indication of the origin of the trademark, and a decision is made according to certain criteria. Similar criteria are considered in both jurisdictions and decisions are given according to the facts of the concrete case. In the following titles of the article, the conditions for the validity of the parody exception in the USA and EU are examined.

III. The parody exception in USA's trademark law

In USA, parody uses are protected under The USA Federal Trademark Act under the principles of freedom of expression and associated fair use. The various decisions on the parody exception in the USA are as follows:

Supreme Court of the United States Stop the Olympic Prison v. US Olympic Committee decision: The slogan "Stop the Olympic Prison" was used as a reaction to the fact that the Olympics held in New York could only be watched by a certain group of people, and a composition was created by placing bars over the Olympic symbol, the five colored rings, which is a registered trademark. A lawsuit was filed against this use claiming trademark infringement. The court decided that there was no violation, as this work would be protected within the scope of freedom of expression, which is a fundamental human right, and the absence of likelihood of confusion between trademarks would support this decision. This decision shows that, although there was a parody of a registered trademark that resembled the original trademark and even though the use of the parody had a commercial effect, the absence of a likelihood of confusion can enable parody uses to be evaluated within the framework of freedom of expression.

Supreme Court of the United States Toy decision: In a video game created by a game company, the voices of the toys of a world-famous toy brand were changed to make them say unexpected things. The toy company then filed a lawsuit for trademark infringement. However, the court decided that the use of parody did not damage the reputation of the trademark owner and would be protected within the scope of freedom of expression. As can be seen from this decision, the US courts interpret the possibility of damage to the reputation of the trademark narrowly and give greater weight to the freedom of expression arising from parody uses.

Supreme Court of the United States Homel Foods Corp. v. Jim Henson Productions, Inc. decision: The case is about whether the parody character "Spa'am" produced by Jim Henson Productions violated Home Foods' trademark rights on well-known "SPAM" products. Spa'am is the fearsome king character of the piggy island from the Muppet movie, sarcastically referring to the canned pork product SPAM. Stating that parody use would not result in the dilution of the SPAM trademarks and would be protected under the freedom of expression and fair use exceptions, the court decided that there was no trademark infringement. As it can be understood from this decision, US courts interpret the risk of trademark dilution narrowly and focus more on freedom of expression stemming from parody uses.

The cases mentioned illustrate examples where courts have recognized and protected parodies under the fair use exception in trademark law. On the other hand, in accordance with USA trademark law, if the changes made by the parody on the original trademark are not distinctive enough, they are made to damage the reputation of the trademark by its competitors or they harm the indication of origin of the trademark, then there may be a trademark infringement. Additionally, if the use of parody is not understood to be made for humor, the case cannot be evaluated within the scope of the fair use exception. These principles are outlined in various court decisions.

Supreme Court of the United States Clothing Brand decision: In this case, a student, to criticize the products of a well-known trademark worn by his friends, created a trademark by replacing the phrase of this trademark with a humorous expression and reversed the shape element of the original trademark in a way that creates a likelihood of confusion. The court stated that even though this trademark was produced as a parody, it intends to damage the reputation of a well-known trademark and that there was a likelihood of confusion between the marks because they were used for products in the same class and that the marks were visually highly similar. In this case, the right protected by the court was the reputation of the trademark and the indication of origin of the trademark, because the parody use aimed to damage it.

Supreme Court of the United States Public Order decision: In the concrete case, an advertising slogan of a famous fastmoving consumer goods manufacturer was used as a parody by associating it with a banned drug. The court concluded that a trademark infringement had been caused by the association with an illegal product and the use of an exact copy of the original trademark's font. According to the decision, the connection established between the trademark and this inappropriate discourse would damage the reputation of the trademark since the expressions are against public order. This in return, would damage the reputation of the trademark. In this case, the court favored the reputation of the trademark.

As a form of expression protected by court decisions in the United States, the parody exception allows individuals and businesses to use trademark elements in a humorous or satirical manner as long as they do not create confusion or dilute the original brand or damage its reputation. These decisions emphasize the importance of freedom of expression and strike a balance between protecting trademark rights and allowing creative commentary and criticism.

IV. The parody exception in EU's trademark law

In the EU, parody uses are also considered to be justified to a certain extent and are protected under freedom of expression. The various decisions on the parody exception in the EU are as follows.

European Union Court of Justice (CJEU) Deckmyn v. Vandersteen decision: This is the first decision of the CJEU in which the parody exception has been addressed. Although the decision relates to the evaluation of the parody exception in terms of copyright, the rules mentioned in the decision have guided the subsequent decisions since it was the first such decision in the EU. The nationalist political party Vlaams Belang distributed 2000 calendars to the residents of Ghent, inspired by the caricature of the main character on the cover of the 1961 comic strip "De Wilde Weldoener'in" (The Wild Philanthropist) by the publisher Spike and Suzy. On the calendar, the original character Lambic has been replaced by the Mayor of Ghent. It was implied that people of different races unfairly take advantage of the rights of taxpayers in the city of Ghent. CJEU pointed out two criteria for parody while stating that the meaning of parody should be evaluated as we use it in everyday language. The first criterion is that the parody use should be understandably different from the original, and the second is that it should contain elements of humor and criticism. CJEU stated that parodies without humorous characters will be excluded from the scope of this exception. At the same time, it held that this parody use does not fall within the scope of the exception, citing the need to strike a just balance between freedom of expression and the rights of the author of the work being exploited.

