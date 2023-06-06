ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

While intellectual property rights are mostly studied in isolation, in practice the legal categories created to protect these rights provide only partial legal coverage of the broader context in which such rights are created, used, and enforced. Consequently, often multiple IP rights overlap with respect to the same underlying subject matter.

Contributed by our partners Uğur Aktekin and Mutlu Yıldırım Köse, Overlapping Intellectual Property Rights (Second Editon) published by Oxford University Press enables readers to consider how these overlapping rights work together, facilitating a deeper understanding of how and when they may be encountered in practice.

Click here for detailed information about the book.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.