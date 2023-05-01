Article 27.2 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states the following: "Everyone has the right to the protection of the moral and material interests resulting from any scientific, literary or artistic production of which he is the author."
Anyone has tried, at least once in their life, the very famous Big Mac burger. The revocation for non-use of one of the well-known burger trademarks is currently before the European Union trademark Court...
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.