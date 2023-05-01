“Başkent Üniversitesi GSTMF ve SBE Müzecilik Yüksek Lisans Programı kapsamında, Av. N. Berkay KIRCI tarafından, 13.04.2023 tarihinde yapılan sunum, YouTube kanalında yayınlanmıştır. 

Sunum, 'Telif Hakkı' ve 'Marka Hukuku'na farkındalığı arttırmak amacıyla, uygulamadaki örnekler ile izleyiciye aktarılmış olup, yayına buradan ulaşılabilirsiniz.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.