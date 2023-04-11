Electronic Communication System opened to exchange views from the authority1

With the aid of the Electronic Communication System opened on December 5, applicants and patent/trademark attorneys are able to get information about industrial property applications from the Turkpatent and exchange views through https://iletisim.turkpatent.gov.tr/iletisim/giris.

The e-Government password can be obtained from the PTT Central Directorates by applying in person and by presenting your identity card with your T.R. Identity number or from Embassies and Consulates abroad.

Footnote

