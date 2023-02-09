The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) and the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (COPAT) signed a memorandum of understanding on the protection of Intellectual Property rights, in the presence of Cemil Baspinar, i.e., President of TURPATENT, and COPAT Board Member Sanan Tapdigov.

This MOU was signed within the scope of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Baku, Azerbaijan, which was inaugurated by Vice President Fuat Oktay and Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Esedov, which brought together private sector business people of the two countries.

The major objective of the MOU is the protection and enforcement of the intellectual property rights of parties in both countries, as well as the strengthening of the economic, scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

This MOU will enable the implementation of 8 different plans related to intellectual property rights between the two countries, until the end of 2023.

* https://www.turkpatent.gov.tr/haberler/turkpatent-ile-copat-arasinda-mutabakat-zapti-imzalandi

