We are delighted to share the content we provided for the January 2023 issue of Capital, a well-respected Turkish business and economy magazine.

This month's issue included a supplement prepared by Taider-Turkish Family Businesses Association, distinguishing century-old family businesses. Providing intellectual property law services in Turkey for over 135 years, we are proud to be a part of this highly regarded print project, contributing our view on recent developments.

You can find the English translation of the content, below:

ADOPTING A HOLISTIC APPROACH

For over 135 years, Stock is the leading firm in Turkey in all aspects of intellectual property law. Adopting a holistic approach and offering support in every aspect of intellectual property law – inclusive of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, domain names, copyrights, and acquiring plant breeder's rights regarding new plant species -, we assist our clients through every step of their cases.

A NEW PERSPECTIVE WITH CHANGING DYNAMICS

With the COVID-19 pandemic, under the shadows of which we have entered the year 2022, we have been cautiously observing global and local dynamics. Identifying opportunities and challenges and setting our priorities to forge a path to where we aim to reach by taking a more strategic perspective, executing these priorities in a most proper and "agile" fashion while ensuring sustainability of our execution are on top of our agenda. In addition, we would like to better position ourselves and our business taking into consideration the latest communication dynamics. In line with this objective, we have launched our Strategy, Transformation and Marketing department as of June 2022. We are working on building our company's strategic framework.

HYBRID WORKING MODEL

In line with remote working becoming a mainstream trend, we have decided to extend our hybrid working model, which we started to implement 2020 in order to maximize our employees' health, safety, and wellbeing, indefinitely. In the meantime, we are currently developing our digital intellectual property management platform by enhancing its functionality for it to operate in the most effective and efficient way. With all these steps we have been taking, we are fully confident that we will be moving forward by further increasing our business' indisputable quality by adopting a sustainable and strategic point of view and placing our employees and stakeholders in our main focus, as always.

